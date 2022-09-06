Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

EAT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

