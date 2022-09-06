Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.