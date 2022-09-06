Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $680.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.92.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.88. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

