Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $71.92

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Q2 has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $91.30.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
