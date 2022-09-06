Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $71.92

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q2 Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Q2 by 263.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,570,000.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Q2 has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.