Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT at $80.11

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.5559 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

