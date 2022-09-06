Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $20.64

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in TPI Composites by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPI Composites by 1,545.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

