Brokerages Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price at $26.22

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.22.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Uniper has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.