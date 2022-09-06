Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

