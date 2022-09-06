Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

BK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 47,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.