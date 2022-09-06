Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 17,409 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 246,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 78,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

