Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,816 ($34.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

