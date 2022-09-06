Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) fell 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 115,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 84,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$66.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

