Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.32

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $798.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

