Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up to $24.94

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $25.80. Cadre shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 2,371 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Cadre Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $998.20 million and a PE ratio of -112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

