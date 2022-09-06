Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.75. 3,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 91,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

