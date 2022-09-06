Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,668 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $381,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. 177,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,782. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

