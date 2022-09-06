Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 237,166 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,077,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,166 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $263,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

MPC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

