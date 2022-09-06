Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 68,323 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,205. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

