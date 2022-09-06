Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 97,465 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,465 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Public Storage worth $238,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

PSA stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

