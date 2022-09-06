Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,916 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of AbbVie worth $477,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. 96,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,687. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

