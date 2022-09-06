Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

CPRI stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 86.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

