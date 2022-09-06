Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

CPRI traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 78,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,059. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

