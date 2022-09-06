CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 10,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,133. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

