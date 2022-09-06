Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Catalent Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. 1,372,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

