Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.
Catalent Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. 1,372,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at Catalent
In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Read More
