CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.93

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

