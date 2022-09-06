CDAM UK Ltd Has $78.81 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 10.3% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned 1.43% of Colliers International Group worth $78,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,200. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

