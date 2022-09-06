CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
