CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

CDK Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDK Global

About CDK Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,491,000 after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,239,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

