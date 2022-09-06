Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Celo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00004250 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $375.64 million and $17.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

