Celo Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.45 million and approximately $445,905.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00136138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023238 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,838,602 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.