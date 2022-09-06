CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Donald Baladasan Sells 358,173 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,540.36).

On Friday, July 29th, Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CentralNic Group stock remained flat at GBX 114 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 173,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,723. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.62 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11,650.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Further Reading

