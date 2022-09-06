Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Certara Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 909,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,942. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Certara has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,206,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,896,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 343,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

