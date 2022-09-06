Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average of $304.46.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

