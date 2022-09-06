Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,687. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

