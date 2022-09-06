Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

