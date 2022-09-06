Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 3,219 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

CHK traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.