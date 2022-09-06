China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.63.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

