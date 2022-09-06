China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.63.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
