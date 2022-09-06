China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Announces Dividend of $0.41

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4072 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS CARCY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. China Resources Cement has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

