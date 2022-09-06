Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $415,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 431.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 678.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB stock opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

