Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 406,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

