Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,613,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after buying an additional 114,783 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 720,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 360,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,792. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

