Citigroup Increases KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $22.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

KNBE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 358.47 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

