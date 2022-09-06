Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $116.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

