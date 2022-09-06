Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Lifted by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,003 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 10.0% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Cloudflare worth $82,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

NYSE NET traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 48,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,298. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.