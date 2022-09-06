Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
About Clover Finance
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
