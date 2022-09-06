Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading 15.4% Higher

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Shares of Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOFGet Rating) shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,857,043% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Coloured Ties Capital Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

