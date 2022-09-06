Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

