Community Bank of Raymore Sells 460 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,824,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,226. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

