Comparing HighPeak Energy (HPK) and Its Rivals

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HighPeak Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HighPeak Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 239.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 29.28 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 5.09

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HighPeak Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 710 2129 1839 55 2.26

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 24.63%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 24.13% 27.24% 16.23% HighPeak Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

