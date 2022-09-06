Comparing PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL -0.18% 4.29% 3.33% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Risk and Volatility

PCTEL has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PCTEL and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCTEL and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $87.81 million 1.08 $150,000.00 ($0.01) -506.49 Ondas $2.91 million 66.27 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -6.11

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. PCTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCTEL beats Ondas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

