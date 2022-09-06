Conceal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,513.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $7,513.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,871.58 or 1.00288626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00230031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00148767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00241298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00057662 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,004,156 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

